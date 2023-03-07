A mix of clouds and sun. Near record high temperatures. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 11:04 am
Nick Cannon posted a cryptic tweet with a baby bottle emoji, and we already know what you are thinking.
"The Masked Singer" host got the internet buzzing on Monday with the post, which some interpreted as Cannon hinting he would be welcoming another child -- his 13th.
"EXPECT some big news tomorrow...," the tweet read.
But Cannon could just be trolling, knowing there is high interest in his family life.
He later retweeted an exclusive story from Revolt about his "Future Superstar Tour," which will be "a 24-city trek across North America" over the next few months in search of rising talent.
His "Wild 'N Out" show has helped raise the visibility of both musical and comedic artists.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Huge Yard Sale 1502 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany. Store Fixtur…
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
KENNYS HOME REPAIR. REPAIRS & REMODELING, Pressure Wa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.