Nick Cannon's 'Who's Having My Baby' part of 'Celebrity Prank Wars'

Nick Cannon, here in 2022, has a new game show in the works.

 Daniel Knighton/Getty Images/FILE

Nick Cannon seems poised to have the last laugh when it comes to all the joking about his large family.

After posting a cryptic post about big news coming that had his social media followers believing his 13th child was on the way, Cannon revealed that he was partnering with fellow comedian Kevin Hart for a game show titled "Who's Having My Baby? with Nick Cannon."

Tags