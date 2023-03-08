Nick Cannon's 'Who's Having My Baby' part of 'Celebrity Prank Wars'

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWEST
GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Strong wind gusts this morning of
20 to 25 mph will decrease to around 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Easterly winds around 5 to 10 mph are expected.
With dry conditions, and drier fuels, increased fire danger
can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Nick Cannon, here in 2022, has a new game show in the works.
Nick Cannon seems poised to have the last laugh when it comes to all the joking about his large family.
After posting a cryptic post about big news coming that had his social media followers believing his 13th child was on the way, Cannon revealed that he was partnering with fellow comedian Kevin Hart for a game show titled "Who's Having My Baby? with Nick Cannon."
A rep for E! told CNN early Wednesday that there was more to the story and it has been announced that the Cannon and Hart are executing producing and hosting "Celebrity Prank Wars."
"It's an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins. Each episode will feature celebrities planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other, as hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart choose one winner of the Prank War," according to a press release. "Celebrities are always trying to up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next -- all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals. Celebrities would be smart to stay on high alert with these pranksters in town!"
Celebs set to get in on the fun include Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.