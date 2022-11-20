Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback perform onstage during the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall in Toronto on September 24.

 Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Nickelback’s dream to be “big rockstars” might just be coming true with the band’s induction to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The much-memed Canadian band will be officially added to the Hall of Fame in March 2023, according to a news release.

