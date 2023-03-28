Niecy Nash reacts to Nashville school shooting: 'We're losing our way'

Niecy Nash, here in February, lost her brother in a school shooting in 1993.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Niecy Nash is speaking out on gun control after Monday's school shooting in Nashville in which three children and three adults were killed.

Nash's own brother, Michael Ensley, died at age 17 in a school shooting more than 30 years ago at Reseda High School in Reseda, Calif. Margaret Ensley, Nash's mother, founded Mothers Against Violence in Schools (MAVIS) for which Nash is a spokesperson.

