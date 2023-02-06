No one was expecting Bonnie Raitt to win Song of the Year, least of all the singer herself

Bonnie Raitt looked stunned when her win for "Just Like That" was announced at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

 Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images

If her expression was anything to go by, blues singer Bonnie Raitt was not expecting to win Song of the Year at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Her song "Just Like That" had three Grammy nominations and snapped up two wins, for Best American Roots Song and Song of the Year. She snatched the prize for the latter from under the noses of fellow nominees including Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

Tags