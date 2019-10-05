VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — What started as a little church bazaar in Valle Crucis, North Carolina, in 1978 has grown into a million-dollar fundraiser for local charities that draws thousands of visitors from all over the country.
The 41st Valle Country Fair, held each year in this tiny community on the third Saturday of October, will bring mountain music, handmade crafts, barbecue, Brunswick stew, apple cider, apple butter and peak autumn color Oct. 19. The fair is held at the Valle Crucis Conference Center on North Carolina Highway 194 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and plenty of parking is available for $10 per car.
Bales of hay are stacked for fairgoers who need a moment’s respite after looking over the 160 craft exhibitors that line the fairgrounds. Artisans must pass muster through a jury process to earn the right to sell their wares at the Valle Country Fair, ensuring a wide variety of unique products are available.
Craftsmen — and women — who are selected to participate in the fair donate at least 10% of their earnings to the charitable work of the fair.
Music continues throughout the day on two stages, and new this year is the participation of the Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The New River Jam Band, made up of talented teens from northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia, will be among the most anticipated performers on the main stage, which is conveniently located near the dining tent.
A second stage, located near the kids activity area, will feature cloggers and other young performers. Also expected to delight young attendees are games, pumpkin bowling, arts and crafts, face painting, as well as pony and alpaca rides.
Tables and chairs are provided for diners, who’ll have their pick of some of the region’s best barbecue, chili, baked goods, jams and jellies, cider, sausages, hamburgers and hot dogs, ham biscuits, ice cream, funnel cakes and so man other delectables. All food concessions are operated by Holy Cross Church or other nonprofit organizations, so 100% of earnings support local charities.
Grant recipients from the 2019 Valle County Fair are the Children’s Council, the Creative Peacemaker Center, Hunger and Health Coalition, Mountain Alliance, Parent-to-Parent Family Support Network, Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center and Wautauga County Schools’ Extended Learning Centers. Remaining proceeds are distributed to needy individuals and families by Holy Cross Church.
No pets are allowed during the fair, and admission is free. For additional information, contact Holy Cross Church at (828) 963-4609 or www.vallecountryfair.org.