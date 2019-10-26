TIFTON – Children of all ages can ride the North Pole Express to see Santa Claus Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14 from 5-8:20 p.m. at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Tickets for the North Pole Express will be available beginning Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. online at gmanorthpoleexpress.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Children 1 year of age and under are free. Children 2 years of age and older must have a ticket.
The museum’s 1917 Vulcan steam locomotive will depart for the North Pole every 20 minutes. Guests will be able to listen to Mrs. Claus read the holiday classic “The Polar Express” in the Clyatt Cabin before boarding the North Pole Express to visit Santa Claus and enjoy the movie version of “The Polar Express” in a winter wonderland.
Visitors are encouraged to bring along their cameras for some great photo opportunities with Santa. It is recommended that groups arrive a few minutes before their scheduled session for the best experience possible.
For more information, interested persons can contact the museum at (229) 391-5205 or visit the website at www.gma.abac.edu .