ALBANY — And the winner is ... “Pop Song 89” by REM!
No, this was not some nostalgia-inspired award for alternative rock from back in the day. Actually, the announcement came on a Sunday afternoon with little fanfare, on the porch of Ben Roberts’ backyard outbuilding. And that the REM classic had squeaked by Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine” to claim the coveted ... well, maybe not so much ... let’s call it “distinguished” then ... title as the winner of the showdown to name the top song by a Georgia-born or Georgia-resident artist actually came with little in the way of acclaim.
There was one media representative there, but he came with a sense merely of curiosity. That he left impressed, wishing to have been in on this deal from the beginning, was another matter altogether.
As for the significance? Ladd Murphy got to proclaim himself the No. 1 selector of Georgia music from a group that consisted of himself, his wife, Donna, Roberts and Richard Danne, friends who gathered for cocktails or brunch and whittled down their NCAA March Madness-like selection of 64 songs to the last song standing, which was, as we now know, “Pop Song 89.”
“We do this for fun, but you really get attached to your songs,” Donna Murphy said. “Ladd and I have been involved with groups that have been doing this since 1996, and with COVID forcing everyone to shelter in place, Ladd and I thought it was a good opportunity to set up another competition. Ben and Richard are friends, and we both had outdoor space to hold our meetings, so we gave them an invitation. It’s a lot of fun, really addictive.”
The Murphys started rating songs as friendly competition when their former Albany High School classmate, and fellow music lover, Chip Fletcher introduced the concept after “life kind of caught up with us and we weren’t able to go to as many concerts as we always had.”
Fletcher, who now is an assistant principal at Union Grove High School in McDonough, said coming up with the idea for the musical competition was a simple matter of combining his love for both music and sports.
“I always loved March Madness, the NCAA tournament, so I kind of came up with this idea to ‘draft’ songs to make up a bracket and then to listen to the songs and whittle them down the way the teams do in the basketball tournament,” Fletcher said. “A bunch of our friends from Albany High got together, and we’d listen to all of the songs, sit around and enjoy cocktails and spending time together, then when it came time for the finals, we’d have a party.
“With COVID, and people living in different locations, we’ve used the new technology, phone calls and texts at first and then finally an app that gave us the opportunity to interact more. It’s really a lot of fun to talk about music, interact with your friends and hear music you haven’t heard before.”
That first “March Madness” song-a-thon, which included songs up to the year 1986, had a Final Four of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC, “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield, “Imagine” by John Lennon and “Hey, Jude” by the Beatles, which ended up taking the title.
A couple of years later, a competition featuring songs released between the years 1986 and 1996 ended with Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike” edging Nirvana’s “All Apologies” for the championship.
Fast forward to the COVID-impacted summer/fall of ‘20, and the Murphys and their friends decided to tackle Georgia music. Over the course of several meetings — with several adult beverages thrown into the mix — the quartet started elimination rounds for the 64 songs they selected in their draft.
“One of the best things about doing this is that I have had an opportunity to hear a lot of music that I’d never heard before,” Danne, the visual manager of the Albany Dillard’s outlet in the Albany Mall, said. “It’s hard, though, not to prejudge the music. You try to be open and fair, but there are songs that you’re so close to, it’s hard to listen without already knowing how you’ll vote.”
The list of songs drafted by the competitors was an eclectic one, including such tunes as “Spooky” by Atlanta Rhythm Section, “December” by Collective Soul (one of Donna’s favorites that she’s still upset didn’t get past the second round), “Mrs. Jackson” by OutKast, “Hard to Handle” by the Black Crowes, “Honeysuckle Blue” by drivin n cryin, “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John (“That’s the only one I’m pissed off didn’t make the Final Four,” Danne said.), “Twenty-one” by Corey Smith, “Sink Low” by Monroe Brown, “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight and the Pips, “Statesboro Blues” by the Allman Brothers Band and “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding.
“One of the main things about the competition is where the song ends up on the bracket,” Ladd Murphy said. “When you have two really good songs — two favorite songs — against each other, one of them’s going to get knocked out. But it’s fun to see people react to songs they picked. And like Richard said, it’s always fun to hear music or bands that you haven’t heard before.”
Since there were only four competitors in this Georgia-based showdown, the four participants swapped off the right to a “power vote” in each round. That vote, which counted as two votes, often determined the winner, as in the finals when Roberts and Danne voted for “Closer to Fine” (a Roberts selection), and the Murphys voted for “Pop Song.” Ladd Murphy’s power vote gave the REM classic the win.
“This is really a lot of fun, something I’d definitely do again,” Roberts, who works in the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Marketing Department, said. “The most fun is the early rounds — just like in the tournament — because you have no idea about a lot of the songs. You hear a lot of stuff you haven’t heard before. That whole process of setting up the brackets is a lot of fun.”
Donna Murphy noted that the time of day — and condition of the participants — also had a lot to do with how the vote goes.
“Ladd picked ‘Sink Low’ (by now defunct Albany band Monroe Brown), and that’s a song that’s going to go over a little better in the evening over a drink, more so than during brunch on a Sunday morning,” she said. “But we have so much fun doing this. And, there’s no limit to the kind of competitions you can have: different genres, songs by one particular band, songs of a certain era ... pretty much anything.”
As for now, Georgia Music and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers REM can bask in the glory that comes with the confirmation from four southwest Georgia music lovers that their song is the Peach State’s sweetest.
