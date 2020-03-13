ALBANY -- Join members of the community and supporters from surrounding counties in downtown Thomasville at the Ritz Amphitheater for Oakfest on Saturday from 3:30-10 p.m. Participation in the event will make a great difference in the life of a child. The annual event and fundraiser is presented by Whitehurst, Blackburn & Warren, attorneys at law, and hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Thomasville.
Members of the Kiwanis Club strive to serve the children of the community. Their goal is to help with literacy, financial support and scholarship assistance through support of organizations like the Treehouse, which provide positive assistance to area children.
This year's event is a full afternoon and evening of food, fun and music. Bands from across the Southeast will play for the listening enjoyment of those attending. The music lineup will be Cordovas with Heart Pine, and The Bo Henry Band. Local food trucks will be at the venue, as well as a beer and wine garden.
Step out on Saturday and enjoy music, food and fun under the stars while helping children achieve their dreams.
