...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 11 AM
EST /10 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia...mainly to the west of Interstate 75
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The Oconee Chamber Players will perform at ABAC’s First Tuesday Concert on March 1 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium.
TIFTON — The on-stage energy of the Oconee Chamber Players is expected to amaze the audience at the First Tuesday Concert Series at 7 p.m. on March 1 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The music of Mozart will be brought to life and showcased in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.
The program will present Mozart’s Piano Quartet in E flat major, bringing the energy of a concerto and the intimacy of a solo. The group will also perform Mendelssohn’s C minor Trio, the last chamber music he lived to see published. The piece highlights the composer’s rich harmonic language and emotional intensity.
Susan Roe, head of the ABAC Fine Arts Department, created the First Tuesday Concert Series in 2002, and the tradition continues to provide a venue to the arts for the Tifton community. As has been the case in the past, there is no charge for admission.
The First Tuesday Series will conclude with ABAC’s own singers with the “Sounds of Broadway” on April 5. The performers will consist of current students, alumni, and faculty.
For more information on the First Tuesday series, interested persons can contact Roe at sroe@abac.edu.
