Olivia Newton-John’s husband and daughter say she’s visited them as a ‘blue orb’ since dying

Olivia Newton-John’s husband and daughter say she’s visited them as a "blue orb" since dying. Newton-John is seen here in Los Angeles in January 2018.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — According to her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, the late Olivia Newton-John believed in the paranormal and made her a promise before she died one year ago at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer.

“Mom and I had talked years back,” Lattanzi told People in an article published on Tuesday. “We’d watch these paranormal shows, and I’d say, ‘You gotta show up for me.’ And she was like, ‘I’ll show up as one of those orb things.’”

