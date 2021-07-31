...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
of 110 to 115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games get into the second weekend of competition, medals will be awarded in swimming, fencing, judo and tennis, to name a few.
Here are some of the events to watch. Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Standard Time.
Swimming: Medals in swimming will be given out in the men's and women's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle, and both the men's and women's 4x100m medley relay. All the action airs on NBC starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Cycling: Finals of both the men's and women's BMX freestyle park will be live on CNBC at 9:10 p.m. ET.
Track and field: Events for track and field include the women's 100m semifinals and round one of the men's 100m, with coverage starting on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. The women's long jump qualifying begins at 8:50 p.m. ET, and the women's shot put final begins at 9:35 p.m. ET.
Tennis: Switzerland's Belinda Bencic plays Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova for the gold medal in women's singles starting at 6 a.m. ET. It airs on NBC starting at 11 a.m. ET. Germany's Alexander Zverev plays Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee for the gold medal in men's singles, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
Fencing: The women's sabre team gold medal match starts at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Water polo: Team USA takes on Hungary in men's water polo at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC.
Judo: Judo at the Tokyo Games concludes with the finals of the first-ever mixed team competition, airing on USA Network at 2:15 p.m. ET.
