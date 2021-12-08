play standalone.jpg

Southwest Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency Executive Director Tim Helms, Linda Grimsley, and Frank King presented the Dr. Alan Grimsley One-Act Play Championship Award to Thomasville High School on Monday. Alan Grimsley was a long-time educator who influenced multiple generations of students through one-act play.

 Special Photo

THOMASVILLE -- Southwest Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency Executive Director Tim Helms, Linda Grimsley, and Frank King presented the Dr. Alan Grimsley One-Act Play Championship Award to Thomasville High School on Monday. Alan Grimsley was a long-time educator who influenced multiple generations of students through one-act play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos