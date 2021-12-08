THOMASVILLE -- Southwest Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency Executive Director Tim Helms, Linda Grimsley, and Frank King presented the Dr. Alan Grimsley One-Act Play Championship Award to Thomasville High School on Monday. Alan Grimsley was a long-time educator who influenced multiple generations of students through one-act play.
