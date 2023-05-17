One Direction’s Liam Payne says he’s over 100 days sober, thanks fans for support

Liam Payne at the London premiere of "All Of Those Voices" in March. Payne revealed to iFL TV that he’s “over 100 days” sober.

 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

(CNN) — Liam Payne is heading in a new direction.

Earlier this week, the One Direction alum revealed to iFL TV that he’s “over 100 days” sober, saying, “I feel amazing, I feel really, really good.”

CNN’s Kendall Trammell contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags