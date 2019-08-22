ALBANY ─ Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest VIP and tickets for unlimited craft beer samplings are now available for purchase online at www.AMAChalkFest.com/tickets, organizers of the fall downtown Albany chalk art and craft beer festival have announced.
After a successful launch in 2018 that attracted an estimated 3,000 guests, AMA ChalkFest will return on Oct. 5 to the 100 block of Pine Avenue in downtown Albany. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. In addition to its standing as a popular community festival, the event is the Albany Museum of Art’s major fall fundraising event.
This year’s theme is "Pop Art & Pop Tops," which brings to mind two of AMA ChalkFest’s major attractions: large chalk art on pavement created by professional artists and craft beer that guests can enjoy while watching the artists work. In addition, there will be live music all day, family and children’s activities, amateur art contests, food trucks and vendors.
“With VIP tickets, you get exclusive access to the Pretoria Field VIP Experience Lounge and premium parking in the lot adjacent to the gates, as well as unlimited craft beer samples, food throughout the day and a souvenir glass,” Mallory Black, chair of the festival committee, said. “And even though we moved AMA ChalkFest to October, you know how Southwest Georgia weather can be, and the lounge has air conditioning.
“We sold out of VIP tickets at our first ChalkFest last year, and we expect to sell out again this year. Really, it’s a tremendous bargain and the best way to enjoy this fun-filled festival.”
VIP tickets are $75 each, and patrons must be 21 years old or older to purchase one. Those who buy in advance will be able to present the ticket on their smartphone or as a printed ticket at one of the Express Entrance Gates. A photo ID with proof of age is required. The ticketholder will receive a yellow AMA ChalkFest wristband that is required for access to the VIP lounge and to use the souvenir glass to sample the many craft beers that will be available.
General admission tickets that include unlimited craft beer samples and a plastic souvenir glass but do not have special parking or VIP lounge access also may be purchased online at www.AMAChalkFest.com/tickets. Those tickets are $35 each. Ticketholders also may use the Express Entrance Gates, where proof of age will be required. The ticketholder will receive a green wristband, which will enable the use of the souvenir glass to sample craft beers.
It is important to note the wristbands are non-transferable, and craft beer samples may not be shared with anyone who is not wearing a yellow or green wristband. Beer tents will open at noon and close at 5:45 p.m.
“We want everyone to have a fantastic time and enjoy watching this incredible art being created right in front of their eyes,” Black said. “Our rules about the wristbands are intended to ensure that everyone has a safe, fun-filled experience.”
For those who do not wish to sample the craft beers, general admission will be available the day of the festival. Adults and teens ages 13 and older will need to purchase a red wristband for $5 at a ticket gate. While guests with a red wristband will not be able to purchase beer or access the VIP lounge, they will have full access to the festival grounds, where they can watch the professional chalk artists, browse the many vendors’ tents and dine at the food trucks while they enjoy the live music that will play throughout the day.
Children ages 12 and younger may enter free and do not need a wristband, though they must be accompanied by an adult.
“We’ll have lots of kids and family-friendly activities going on,” Black said. “Our goal is for everyone who comes through those gates to have a terrific time while also supporting an important local and regional resource — the Albany Museum of Art.”
For more information, visit AMAChalkFest.com or call the Albany Museum of Art at (229) 439-8400. Visit the festival Facebook page facebook.com/AMAChalkFest, and follow AMAChalkFest on Instagram and Twitter.