It's like watching a giraffe trying to twirl spaghetti.

Oprah Winfrey is doing her chores while quarantining at home and her confusion over the dreaded task of changing a duvet cover is highly relatable.

"Anyone else find it challenging getting a duvet inside a cover? There must be a method I'm missing #changinglinens," Winfrey wrote on Instagram.

And yes, admittedly it is difficult to get the corners tucked in tight, but Winfrey twists the duvet and blankets so much it's hard to tell which end is up.

Thankfully, her celebrity friends weighed in with tips.

Rita Wilson commented, "It takes two, O!"

Cheryl Hines says she just uses the duvet like a sleeping bag, writing, "I usually crawl inside the duvet. That can't be right."

Sandra Bernhard gave a pro tip, writing, "Tuck each corner at the bottom pull up the rest and put it the top corners shake vigorously and then button it up."

No word on if Winfrey followed the instructions. But one commenter had a good point, guessing that after quarantine is over Winfrey's housekeeper is likely getting a big raise.