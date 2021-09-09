Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King take a 'Joy Ride' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fifteen years after their cross-country car trip, besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have hit the road again.The vaccinated buddies took a "multi-stop adventure through Santa Barbara," dubbed "The OG Chronicles: Joy Ride."King did all of the driving this time around. "Tell the people: You don't like to merge," King tells Winfrey. "You don't like to pass cars! You don't like to be on the highway!""That's why I'm not driving," Winfrey quips.We learn some fun facts, like how King has joined Winfrey and her partner Stedman Graham on every vacation the couple have taken since King got divorced in 1983. "The three of us have had a wonderful time," King said. "If I was the third wheel, I didn't know it! If Stedman didn't like me, that would've been tough."Her best friend and her life partner getting along was a non-negotiable for Winfrey."If Stedman didn't like you, Stedman wouldn't have lasted," she said. "Husbands and boyfriends come and go. Best friends last forever."The three-part series debuts today on OprahDaily.comThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 