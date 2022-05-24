The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 430 PM EDT.
* At 355 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
Doerun, or 7 miles southwest of Sylvester, moving northwest at 20
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 347 pm EDT, penny sized hail and
damage to tree limbs were reported 2 miles north-
northwest of Anderson City.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Sylvester, Albany, Poulan, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Bridgeboro,
Gordy, Livingston, Sylvester Airport, Anderson City, Tempy,
Parkerville, Powelltown, Pecan City, Red Rock, Acree, Pritchetts,
Gammage, Crestwood, Isabella and Alfords.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern
Dougherty, Mitchell, Baker and northwestern Colquitt Counties through
430 PM EDT...
At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Doerun to 11 miles west of Pelham. Movement was
northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Albany, Putney, Camilla, Baconton, Walker, Sale City, Flint,
Radium Springs, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional
A/P, Lester, Poplar Arbor Church, Williamsburg, Branchville,
Greenough, Milford, Hopeful and Red Store Crossroads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Oprah Winfrey visits Ellen DeGeneres in her final week of shows
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will air its final episode this week and the talk show is wrapping up its 19 seasons with some major star power.
Oprah Winfrey paid DeGeneres a visit on Tuesday.
Winfrey said it made her emotional to think about the final days of her own daytime talk show, which she wrapped in 2011.
"I got a little emotional backstage because I saw your entire staff is back there. And I said to everybody, 'I know what this feels like with only a couple of days left,' and just was really applauding your team for making this show what it's been for 19 years," Winfrey said. "Obviously, you're the face out front, but it's everybody back there that actually makes it work. I was just really tearing up saying, 'Guys, what a great job you've done."
She went on to tell DeGeneres, "I'm tearing up because seeing your staff actually triggered me for what it feels like when you have all of these people who have become your family. This has been your home. I was talking to Ron, the audio guy who mic-ed me today who's been with you for 19 years. And Ron said he was talking to his wife last night and saying, 'You know, I just wanted the kids to finish high school.' And now, his kids are finishing college."
Adding, "That's what happens with a show like this where families come together and relationships are built. It becomes home for, you know, hundreds of people who are all supporting you and helping you be as great as you are."
Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and P!nk are among the guests who will reportedly appear during Thursday's final episode.
