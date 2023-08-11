(CNN) — Oprah Winfrey was spotted at shelters on Maui visiting with people displaced by the wildfires and bringing much needed supplies this week.

“Mahalo Nui Oprah for following through! She returned with cots, pillows, and toiletries for the people in the shelter in Wailuku. She even spent some time with the people there. It was very much appreciated,” local non-profit group Kāko’o Haleakalā posted on Instagram with video of Winfrey carrying pillows through crowds of people on cots and folding chairs.

0
0
0
0
0