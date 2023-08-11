...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern
Dougherty, northern Turner, Lee and northwestern Worth Counties
through 230 PM EDT...
At 149 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of
Cordele to near Leesburg.
Movement was east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Leesburg, Albany, East Albany, Turner City, Worth, Warwick, Rebecca,
Chokee, Stocks, Forrester, Amboy, Lockett Crossing, South Albany,
Palmyra, Neyami, Century, Sibley, Jordan Place, Starksville and Byne
Crossroads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Oprah Winfrey visits Maui shelters and donates time, supplies to fire evacuees
(CNN) — Oprah Winfrey was spotted at shelters on Maui visiting with people displaced by the wildfires and bringing much needed supplies this week.
“Mahalo Nui Oprah for following through! She returned with cots, pillows, and toiletries for the people in the shelter in Wailuku. She even spent some time with the people there. It was very much appreciated,” local non-profit group Kāko’o Haleakalā posted on Instagram with video of Winfrey carrying pillows through crowds of people on cots and folding chairs.