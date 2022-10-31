Oprah Winfrey wants fans to know that she doesn't endorse weight loss gummies or pills

Oprah Winfrey, pictured here in Los Angeles on September 21, wants to set the record straight on scam weight loss products

 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is warning fans against falling victim to companies selling weight loss products using her name and image.

On Sunday, the 68-year-old former talk show host and media mogul took to Instagram to distance herself from gummies being sold online, saying she does not endorse edible weight loss products.

Tags