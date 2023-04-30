Imagine if Orlando Bloom was seen on the big screen serenading Nicole Kidman in "Moulin Rouge!" in 2001 instead of Ewan McGregor.

It was a real possibility according to Bloom, who told Howard Stern in a resurfaced 2019 interview that he actually auditioned for the iconic role of Christian in director Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning film six times.

