Oscar nominations 2023: See the full list of nominees

The 95th Academy Awards will take place March 12.

 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards recognize both critically acclaimed films and performances, while also showing some love for films popular at the box office.

The strange and sentimental film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led with 11 nominations, followed by "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin," with nine nominations each.

Tags