Oscar ratings weathered a fungus-infected zombie invasion -- in the form of the season finale of HBO's hit drama "The Last of Us" -- to post their second straight year-over-year improvement, regaining more of the audience lost as viewing plummeted during the pandemic.

The 95th annual Academy Awards averaged 18.7 million viewers, per Nielsen data, a 12% boost compared to last year, and the biggest audience for any awards show in three years. While that's still low in historic terms, given the overall erosion of linear TV viewing, such gains are surely welcome for host network ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the awards.

