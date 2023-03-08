Grateful Academy Award recipients will once again be battling the clock on Sunday night as they give their acceptance speeches. And the men behind that timer -- and the inevitable music that follows when it reaches zero -- are prepared to make some tough calls.

Ahead of the Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss said in an interview with CNN that trying to control the length of thank you speeches is a responsibility they take seriously.

