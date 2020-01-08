Oscars will be host-free again

Oscar statuettes are displayed during an unveiling of the 50 Oscar statuettes to be awarded at the 76th Academy Awards ceremony January 23, 2004 at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, Illinois. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement that the Oscars will once again go on without a host.

 Tim Boyle/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

The Oscars will once again go forward without a host.

ABC Entertainment president announced Karey Burke made the announcement on Wednesday in a presentation at the Television Critics Association.

Burke said the decision to repeat "what worked for us last year" was made in concert with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Last year's ceremony was the first host-free Oscars since 1989.

More to come...

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription