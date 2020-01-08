Oscars will be host-free again

The Oscars will once again go forward without a host.
ABC Entertainment president announced Karey Burke made the announcement on Wednesday in a presentation at the Television Critics Association.
Burke said the decision to repeat "what worked for us last year" was made in concert with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Last year's ceremony was the first host-free Oscars since 1989.
More to come...
