Remember when Issa Rae was presenting the Oscar nominations for best director in 2020 and quipped "Congratulations to those men"?
It's déjà vu.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually increase tonight, then peak just in advance of a cold front on Wednesday morning. Winds will decrease quickly following the cold frontal passage late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Remember when Issa Rae was presenting the Oscar nominations for best director in 2020 and quipped "Congratulations to those men"?
It's déjà vu.
In a year that saw many critically acclaimed films helmed by female directors, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is again taking heat for failing to nominate any women in the directing category.
"Women Talking" was nominated in the best picture category, but its director Sarah Polley was shut out.
Other notable names ignored by the Academy: Charlotte Wells for her work on "Aftersun," Maria Schrader for "She Said," Gina Prince-Bythewood for "The Woman King" and Domee Shi, director of the animated Pixar film "Turning Red."
The snubs come after two years of progress, during which Chloé Zhao was awarded best director for "Nomadland" and Jane Campion won for "Power of the Dog."
Those achievements came with some history making as well.
Zhao's 2021 win happened in a year where, for the first time, two women were nominated in the best director category. Emerald Fennell was also nominated that year for "Promising Young Woman."
Campion's nomination and subsequent win last year marked the first time a woman was nominated twice for a best director trophy. (Her first nomination was for her 1993 film "The Piano.")
Women fared better in other categories this year.
Catherine Martin's nomination in the costume design category for her work on "Elvis" makes her the seventh woman with nominations in three or more award categories. The others are Chloé Zhao with four; Barbra Streisand, Sofia Coppola, Fran Walsh, Emerald Fennell and Jane Campion all with three.
With her producer credit on "Elvis," Martin also becomes the first person to be nominated in both the costume design and best picture categories in the same year.
That film also helped Mandy Walker become the third woman to be ever be nominated in the cinematography category. Previous nominees were Rachel Morrison (2017) and last year's Ari Wegner (2021).
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Medical Technologists: Colquitt Regional Medical Center, …
Toms Handyman Service Repairs, Remodeling & Additions…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.