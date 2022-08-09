Ozzy Osbourne surprises Commonwealth Games after surgery

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 8.
Ozzy Osbourne surprised attendees of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a mini Black Sabbath reunion.
Osbourne rocked out with his former bandmate, guitarist Tony lommi. The pair performed one of their hits, "Paranoid."
Jack Osbourne shared photos on Instagram of his 73-year-old father on stage with 74-year-old Iommi.
"Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight," the caption on the photos read.
The elder Osbourne has had some recent health issues, including a surgery in June and contracting Covid-19 in April.
