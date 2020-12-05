ADEL -- As I settle in to listen to the new Page Brothers Band EP "Blood On The Bible Belt," my thoughts are with Dakota and Travis Page as they fight a serious battle with COVID-19.
Anyone who has had the opportunity to see The Page Brothers Band perform knows there's something very special about this group of men. And those of us who have been able to get to know them on a little more personal level are privileged to see from the inside what makes The Page Brothers Band work.
The band comprises lead singer/songwriter, Dakota Page, a 23-year-old with a one-of-a-kind personality and swagger that pairs perfectly with his unique baritone voice. In spite of his "aw shucks" demeanor, it takes only one real conversation with Dakota to know that this cat is smart and deep and to see some of the ingredients that make him such a good songwriter. His old-school storytelling style is what also makes artists like John Prine and Jason Isbell so popular today and makes music lovers (like me) see the light at the end of the long, dark tunnel that music has been stuck in for years.
Next, there's unassuming, 21-year-old Travis Page on lead guitar and vocals. Travis writes all of the music and co-writes lyrics with his brother. I mention his age only because when you hear his work, it sounds like that of a much more seasoned musician. Travis's Les Paul-like finger work is beautiful to watch, and although every great guitarist has his signature sound, there is something very familiar about his work ... Rory Gallagher and Mark Knopfler come immediately to mind. Travis's kind spirit is contradictory to his unrestrained playing style, and that on-stage metamorphosis is worth the price of admission every time.
The band is rounded out with two older, more experienced musicians -- John Graham on bass and vocals, Paulie "Paulie D" Delmar on drums and supporting vocals -- and the newest member of the group, Blade Gear, who has added keyboards and slide guitar to the mix. Although Travis writes the music and Dakota writes the majority of the lyrics, the entire band is involved in the arrangement and the final sound of each song.
"Blood On The Bible Belt" is a concept EP. A common theme runs throughout, and once you listen it will be clear what that theme is.
There is no title track on this EP. The title comes from a line in the first song, "The Ballad Of Dixie," which sets the tone for the entire EP. But don't let the intro of an innocent strum from Travis's guitar and a couple of clicks of Paulie D's drumsticks fool ya, this is not a soft song. The entire band is on point with music and vocals, but Travis's guitar is the star here,
Track 2 is called "Fast Paced Livin'." If you listen to this song and you're not transported back to the days when Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson ruled the airwaves, you don't know sh-- about music. The band's influences and knowledge of music are clear here.
In keeping with this EP's outlaw theme, "Bloohound" is a song I've already heard live, so I was excited to hear the studio version. It did not disappoint. You can hear the collaboration of musicians, singers and songwriters. The harmonies are so good they become one voice, and the instrumentation -- with standout cymbal crashes by Paulie D and Travis's guitar solo -- is fire.
"Last Rights," track 4 ... now this is how you write a song! "An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, gonna meet my early morning fate at the end of hangman's noose." Evocative of Marty Robbins' album "Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs," this song and the rest of the EP provides the perfect canvas for the listener to paint a clear mental picture. With haunting music and a moment when Dakota growls, "I don't know who's more to blame, the hangman or the judge, the only thing I know is ... the price for blood is blood," makes "Last Rights" my favorite track on this EP.
Sweet, compassionate and thought-provoking are a few of the words I'd use to describe track 5. The lyrics are king here ... "When a poor man's rich and a rich man's poor, tell me who's life do you think is worth living for?" This song's lyrics hit you hard and leave a mark.
Another throwback, "Southern Train," gives a listener the whole Southern experience, country twang, great harmonies and a train whistle provided by Travis's guitar. This was the perfect note to end on.
If you want to put the Page Brothers Band's music in a box, be sure you label it ... rock, country and soul, because anyone who loves any of these genres will find common ground on this EP.
"Blood On The Bible Belt" is an experience, so when you decide to listen to it, sit in a quiet room, close your eyes and really hear the stories, the instruments and the harmonies and get to know The Page Brothers Band on a deeper level.
Purchase a copy of the EP on Amazon, iTunes or at String Theory Music in Adel.
