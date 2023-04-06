"Paint" can't seem to decide what it wants to be, and ends up being nothing much at all, once you get past the visual of Owen Wilson under a Bob Ross hairdo. As so often happens, the net result is a fuzzy picture, and a coming-attraction trailer in search of a movie.

Wilson might look and sound like Ross, the PBS icon whose dirty laundry got a recent airing in a Netflix documentary, "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed," but for these purposes call him Carl Nargle, a fixture at a Vermont public-TV station for the last 22 years.

