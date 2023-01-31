The word "Intimate" is frequently used when describing celebrity documentaries, but it certainly applies to "Pamela, a love story," which at one point shows Pamela Anderson lounging in the bathtub as portions of her diaries are read as voiceover. The result is a humanizing look at a woman often reduced to cartoon caricature, while occasionally feeling too conspicuously like a licensed product.

Produced by, among others, Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee, director Ryan White (whose biographical documentaries include "Ask Dr. Ruth" and "Serena") had access not only to her diaries but a collection of home movies -- including, yes, the one stolen and posted for the world to see, of Anderson having sex with her then-husband, drummer Tommy Lee.

