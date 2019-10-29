ALBANY -- The old show tune goes "I love a parade!"
Albany Herald readers will have an opportunity to share that sentiment starting with the Nov. 3 Weekend edition of the newspaper when Parade magazine debuts as a weekly supplement in The Herald.
Parade offers up-to-the-minute articles and features on topics of interest that will entertain and educate the entire family.
"We're always looking for content that will add to our loyal readers' enjoyment, and we believe that's what the addition of Parade in the Weekend edition of the newspaper will do," Herald President Scot Morrissey said. "Parade offers features on a variety of topics that are sure to interest all of The Herald's readers.
"Parade has established a long-standing history among its regular readers; the magazine has been around for decades. And I'm confident it will be a welcome addition to the local news presented in The Herald."
Some of the features in Sunday's edition of Parade include "Santa's Little Helper," a feature on actress Anna Kendrick, a holiday movie preview, "Parade Picks: Company's Coming," and "What America Eats: Holiday Food."