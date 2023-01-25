...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Paris Hilton appears to announce arrival of her first baby
Sharing a picture of a baby's hand clutching a woman's thumb, the media personality and heiress wrote on Instagram Tuesday: "You are already loved beyond words," alongside a blue heart emoji.
CNN has reached out to Hilton's representatives for confirmation.
In an interview with People, published Tuesday, Hilton said: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."
She married venture capitalist Reum in a lavish ceremony in November 2021 and has since spoken openly about using IVF to conceive a child, telling People that they began the process during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We knew we wanted to start a family," she said. "And I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."
Hilton hasn't publicly shared any other details or confirmed whether her child was born via a surrogate.
Meanwhile, other celebrities flocked to the comments section of her post to offer their congratulations.
"So happy for you guys!!!" Kim Kardashian said, alongside a white heart emoji, while Chrissy Teigen wrote: "a BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!" and Heidi Klum said: "I am Sooooooo happy for you . Sending lots and lots of love."