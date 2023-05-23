Paris Hilton mourns death of her 23-year-old chihuahua

Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Paris Hilton is paying tribute to her beloved late pooch.

In two postings on her Instagram account on Monday, Hilton bid farewell to her chihuahua, Harajuku B***h, whom Hilton said was 23 when she passed.

