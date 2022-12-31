Paris Hilton releases new version of 'Stars Are Blind'

 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Paris Hilton is back to see "what love can do" for the second time with a new version of her 2006 song "Stars Are Blind."

The socialite (and occasional actress, musician, model, and youth advocate) originally released the song as a single off her debut studio album, Paris. The love song topped charts around the world.

