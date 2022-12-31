Paris Hilton releases new version of 'Stars Are Blind'

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 10 AM EST /9
AM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Paris Hilton pictured here, at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, is back to see “what love can do” for the second time with a new version of her 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.”
Paris Hilton is back to see "what love can do" for the second time with a new version of her 2006 song "Stars Are Blind."
The socialite (and occasional actress, musician, model, and youth advocate) originally released the song as a single off her debut studio album, Paris. The love song topped charts around the world.
Hilton announced the release of an updated version of the song on Instagram Friday. The new version, titled "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)", is streaming on Amazon Music.
"This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version," wrote Hilton on Instagram alongside photos of Times Square screens advertising the song. "And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special. Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career."
She added fans can look out for "new music to come in the new year."