Paris Hilton reveals newborn son's name

Paris Hilton, here in 2022, has shared the name of her first child.

 JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Paris Hilton has shared the name of her newborn son.

On her "This is Paris" podcast this week, the reality star said she named her son Phoenix and that not even her mother, Kathy Hilton, or sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, had been told his name.

