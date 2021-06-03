ALBANY — Marie Salter’s “Paris Monuments Map Dress” has been judged Best in Show in the Albany Area Arts Council’s 21st Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit and Sale.
Salter’s map dress joined three other works — “Self-Sabotage” by Alyssa Jones, “Warrior” by Belinda Vickerson, and “Aftermath” by Scott Marini — among the top finishers in the annual competition that drew 50 entrants.
“I think this group of artwork is one of the strongest we’ve ever had since I’ve been here,” Arts Council Executive Director Nicole Williams said. “I really love the range of the entries, from the older local artists who enter every year to random younger artists who had some strong pieces.
“I knew with COVID that this year’s entries could go either way: We might lose some of the usual artists — especially photographers, who weren’t able to go out as much — or we might get more works from people who were more or less confined to their homes. I felt that if we got 35 entries, it would be a success, but, as you see, we way overshot that goal.”
Albany State University associate professor of visual art Michael Mallard judged the works submitted for the exhibit and sale. Mallard is a native Southerner who holds a master’s of fine arts degree in Painting from the University of Illinois and a bachelor’s degree in Drawing and Painting from the University of Georgia. An accomplished artist who has exhibited widely across the U.S., his paintings are in permanent collections of museums including the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn.; the Asheville Museum of Art in Ashville, N.C.; and the Graham Center Museum in Wheaton, Ill.
Jones won in the painting and mixed media category; Vickerson won in the photography and digital art division, and Marini’s work was judged best in the sculpture and ceramics category.
Salter’s Best in Show piece won for her a $250 cash prize. First-place finishers in each of the three categories claimed $150 cash prizes, while second-place finishers were awarded $100 and third-place finishers $50 each. Artists who received honorable mention in each category did not receive a cash prize.
“We’re not having a big in-person opening like we usually have to announce the winners,” Williams said. “But we’ve built a ‘gallery’ into our website (www.albanyareaartscouncil.org) that provides a virtual ‘tour’ of the gallery and allows the artwork to live on even after the exhibit has ended.
“Our plan is to become a resource for local artists, whose work will be stored in the cloud, giving us a ‘living look book.’ We’ll allow artists, if they’d like, to enter information about themselves so that if anyone is looking for a particular artist or a particular style of art, they will be able to find them on our website.”
Other top finishers in the painting and mixed media category were:
— Courtenay Puckett, “Freedom” — second place;
— Karla Noble, “Georgia Citrus” — third place;
— Logan Freeman, “A.Y.L.T.?” — honorable mention.
Other top finishers in the photography and digital art category were:
— Hank Margeson, “Suspended Pinestraw” — second place;
— Ulf Kirchdorfer, “Bluebird with Caterpillar” — third place;
— Bob Parker, “Black & Blue Film Photography” — honorable mention.
Other top finishers in the sculpture and ceramics category were:
— Jim Mitchell, “A ‘Meant’ Green Stoneware” — second place;
— Janet M. Myers, “Driftwood II Stoneware,” — third place;
— Meg Tilley Anderson, “That which does not kill us makes us stronger” — honorable mention.
Williams said the artwork from the Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit and Sale will be on display during regular Arts Council business hours: from noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. For those who work during those hours, the Arts Council will be open on two Saturdays during the run of the exhibit: from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 12 and July 10.
