Thirteen years after "Party Down" catered its last event on Starz because, well, not enough people were watching it, the show returns for its third season because, well, cult audiences have value in the streaming age, and hope springs eternal. A critical favorite at the time, the reunion rekindles most of its quirky charms and cast, while still feeling as lightweight as a tray of passed hors d'oeuvres.

The main defection in terms of the original cast is Lizzie Caplan (featured in the recent "Fleishman is in Trouble" as well as the upcoming series version of "Fatal Attraction"), whose absence is fleetingly referenced in a premiere that goes about the task of getting the band back together while introducing a number of new characters.

