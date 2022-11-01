Patrick Haggerty, trailblazing gay country star, dies at 78

Patrick Haggerty, the frontman for the gay country band Lavender Country, has died at 78.

 Jim Bennett/Getty Images

When Patrick Haggerty was gearing up to record his very first country music album, he had a choice to make.

He could be the industry-friendly country star and remain in the closet, or he could use music to make a statement about what it was like being a gay man in a deeply discriminatory world.

