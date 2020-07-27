ALBANY – The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday it has made the decision to officially cancel the rescheduled Patti LaBelle concert that was set to take place on Aug. 14 at the Albany Civic Center. This decision was made following the recommendations of government and global authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a statement, Flint River Entertainment Complex officials said: "It is our top priority to aid in the health and safety of everyone who enters our facility. As we take the appropriate measures to ensure that we provide the best space for future events, we look forward to being able to schedule a Patti LaBelle event in the future."
All tickets previously purchased will be refunded at the point of purchase, complex officials said in the release. For inquiries, contact the Civic Center box office by calling (229) 302-1401.
"We thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time," the news release said.
To stay up to date with Flint River Entertainment Complex event updates, visit www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.
Officials with Spectra Entertainment, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex, announced on March 9 that LaBelle, the multi-talented musical superstar/TV host who has ties to Albany, would perform at the Civic Center on June 12, ramping up excitement after a number of successful shows in the community at the smaller Albany Municipal Auditorium. When the community became a worldwide hot spot for the coronavirus, the concert was rescheduled for Aug. 14.
But the ongoing battle against the potentially deadly virus that all but shut down the American economy for the better part of three months has continued, forcing Spectra officials to cancel the concert.
The Albany Civic Center is the largest indoor municipal destination south of Atlanta, a uniquely designed multipurpose convention, entertainment, trade show and meeting facility with the ability to seat more than 10,000 patrons. It, along with the Veterans Park Amphitheatre and the Albany Municipal Auditorium, is one of three venues in the Flint River Entertainment Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.