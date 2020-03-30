ALBANY -- The Patti LaBelle concert originally scheduled for June 12 at the Albany Civic Center has been rescheduled for Aug. 14.
Due to the recent developments and concerns surrounding COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Spectra Entertainment officials have chosen to postpone the Patti LaBelle performance. All tickets to the original show date will be honored for the new show date. No action is required.
Anyone with questions related to their tickets or attending this event may reach out to their original point of purchase. For those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster.com, access information through your TM account and by reviewing the site. For those who purchased tickets at the Civic Center Box Office, email david.sanford@spectraxp.com.
The Flint River Entertainment Complex is not responsible for tickets purchased through a third-party dealer or unauthorized sites.
The largest indoor municipal destination south of Atlanta, the Albany Civic Center is a uniquely designed multipurpose convention, entertainment, trade show and meeting facility with the ability to seat more than 10,000 patrons. It is one of three venues in the Flint River Entertainment Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.