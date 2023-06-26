Patti LaBelle powered through her Tina Turner tribute

Patti LaBelle performs on stage during the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023.

 Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Patti LaBelle had to overcome a bit of a snafu during her tribute performance to the late Tina Turner at Sunday’s BET Awards.

The legendary singer performed Turner’s 1989 hit “(Simply) the Best,” but appeared to struggle with some of the lyrics.

