Of late, so many legendary musicians have joined that great band playing in Heaven. Late Saturday night, Paul Barrere, singer and guitarist for the band Little Feat, joined that group. His presence on Earth will be greatly missed by those who loved and respected the man and his music.
From Little Feat’s first album in 1971, “Little Feat,” to “Waiting for Columbus,” recorded during seven great performances in 1977, to “Kickin’ It At The Barn,” the band’s most recent studio album, the sound has always been uniquely Little Feat. Their music is a striking Southern mix of funk, blues and Southern rock with Americana, country, jazz, Cajun and boogie thrown into the stew.
The almost reggae jamming rhythm of “Southern Moon” is an example of the band’s classic sound, with heavy organ in the background. A listener can feel the influence of the Allman Brothers Band. Warren Haynes, longtime guitarist for the ABB, joined Little Feat onstage many times over the years. Haynes posted on social media a touching, heartfelt tribute to his friend Barrere, proclaiming Little Feat’s multidimensional contributions to music and the extraordinary part his friend played in his life.
From the early bluesy Southern rock of “Dixie Chicken” to the hard-rockin’ song “Stomp” from the band’s most recent studio album, this group of musicians never misses a chance to find just the right unique note. The newer “Bill’s River Blues” reminds the listener of “Willin’” from more than three decades ago, but is a retrospective commentary on life. Little Feat’s music transitions from slow, country blues and boogie into funky, regional rock and roll.
Currently, the band is touring, presenting its “50th Anniversary” tour to fans through mostly sold out shows. Sadly, Barrere was not able to tour this fall due to health concerns but planned to join the band for the annual gathering in Jamaica in January 2020. When he tried out for the band as a bassist and later joined in his rightful place as guitarist, he began a four-plus-decade run of artistic excellence.
Paul Barrere will not make the annual Jamaica gig in 2020. When he next plays with his lifelong band, it will be an eternal gig. Rest in peace to Paul Barrere, an unforgettable, legendary musician.
Little Feat’s 50th Anniversary Set ListSpanish Moon
Time Loves a Hero
Rocket in My Pocket
Day or Night
Honest Man
Rooster Rag
Church Falling Down
Sailin’ Shoes
Fat Man in the Bathtub
Willin’
All That You Dream
Dixie Chicken
Let It Roll
Encore:
Oh Atlanta
Feats Don’t Fail Me Now