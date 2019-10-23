Paul McCartney has made a new music video for animal rights group PETA in a campaign to end animal testing.
Billboard debuted the animated video from the Beatles legend which is set to his 1993 protest song, "Looking for Changes." McCartney, an outspoken animal rights activist, donated the song to PETA's campaign to end experiments on animals. The video urges a shift to "more reliable, non-animal tests."
"I'm looking for changes that will continue the momentum of getting animals out of laboratories," McCartney said. "Experiments on animals are unethical -- they're a colossal failure and a waste of time and money. We can and must do better."
McCartney is part of a long list of musicians, including Nick Cave, The Black Keys, Sia, Morrissey, and Chrissie Hynde, who've donated their songs to PETA, whose motto is, "animals are not ours to experiment on."