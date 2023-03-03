Paul Mescal says he met Nicole Kidman in his underwear

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Now until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profilevehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Paul Mescal is pictured here at the Oscar Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills in February.
Paul Mescal had an awkward encounter while meeting Nicole Kidman for the first time.
Mescal told the hilarious story during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Thursday night, revealing that he met Kidman while he was wearing nothing but his underwear.
The actor told Kimmel that he and two cast mates were "getting changed" in a dressing room after a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire," the stage play he's been starring in at London's Almeida Theater, when he heard a knock at the door.
Thinking that it was likely just a stage manager, Mescal said that when he opened the door, it was Kidman.
"I'm standing there in sweaty underwear," he said with a laugh.
As Kimmel's crowd cheered, Mescal went on to say that "you'd think the next smart step is putting on some trousers," but he felt there was "something incredibly undignified" about pulling up his pants in front of the A-List actor.
Ultimately, Mescal said that he "half" pulled up his trousers while chatting with Kidman about the play and that the awkward encounter ended with a hug. He added that after Kidman left the room, he and his castmates turned to each other and said, "What the hell just happened?"
Outside of meeting Kidman, it's been a banner year for Mescal. The actor earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in "Aftersun," for which he also earned a Golden Globe and a BAFTA nomination.
Hopefully, Mescal has time to button up his trousers in time for the Oscars next week.