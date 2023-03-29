"A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh."
Born in Birkenhead, near the northern English city of Liverpool, O'Grady shot to fame in the 1990s as the straight-talking drag queen Lily Savage.
In 1997, "The Lily Savage Show" ran briefly on the BBC before, later that year O'Grady took on the role of presenting the revived version of BBC gameshow "Blankety Blank," which ran until 2002.
Two years later, he moved to ITV with "The Paul O'Grady Show," which subsequently transferred to rival Channel 4.
His other TV credits included hosting dating show "Blind Date," which he took on in 2017 after the death of his close friend Cilla Black.
O'Grady won numerous accolades during his career, including a TV BAFTA, and in 2008 he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to entertainment.
A huge animal-lover, he and Portasio lived in a farmhouse with a menagerie of animals, including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls, according to PA.
O'Grady also hosted ITV's "For The Love Of Dogs." In a one-off special for the show last year, O'Grady was joined by Camilla, Queen Consort to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organization for which he was an ambassador.
The royal family paid tribute on its official Twitter account, writing: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O'Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of
@Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."