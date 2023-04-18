Paul Simon, who has consistently crafted some of the most influential and enduring work in the history of music, has announced the release of his highly anticipated musical work, “Seven Psalms.” Intended to be listened to as one continuous piece, the 33-minute, seven-movement composition transcends the concept of the “album” and will be released in its entirety on vinyl, CD and across digital platforms on May 19.
Recorded entirely on acoustic instruments and predominantly performed by Paul, “Seven Psalms” showcases Simon’s craft at its finest and most captivating, simply with his voice and guitar.
A stunning, intricately layered work, it’s a record that establishes an engaging and meditative, almost hymnal soundscape, with Paul’s lyrics providing the gravitational center for constellations of sound woven from guitar strings and other acoustic instrumentation — including choral elements from the highly-regarded British vocal ensemble Vocess, and a beautiful vocal appearance by Edie Brickell.
True to the origin of psalms as hymns meant to be sung rather than spoken, Seven Psalms reaches back to the very genesis of folk music: King David’s Psalms. The result is a quietly moving musical experience that uncovers a wealth of subtle details with every repeated listen. A step apart from anything Simon has released before, “Seven Psalms” defies categorization.
The record’s tone is complemented by its artwork, which features a close-up extract of “Two Owls” by the celebrated landscape artist Thomas Moran.
Produced by Paul Simon and Kyle Crusham, “Seven Psalms” is a single suite of music comprised of the following seven interlinked movements:
1. The Lord
2. Love Is Like A Braid
3. My Professional Opinion
4. Your Forgiveness
5. Trail of Volcanoes
6. The Sacred Harp
7. Wait
“Seven Psalms” will be released in its entirety May 19 on vinyl LP, CD and across digital platforms via Owl Records and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.
During his distinguished career spanning six decades, musician Simon has produced timeless masterpieces, such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Sounds of Silence” and “Graceland”; has received 16 Grammy awards, and has been twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, and was presented the Library of Congress’ inaugural Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, which recognizes the profound and positive effect of popular music on the world’s culture.
Simon was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2011, and in 2012 named laureate of the prestigious Polar Music Prize along with Yo-Yo Ma. In 2019, Simon was the first musician to be presented the Great Americans Medal by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
His song “Mrs. Robinson,” from the film “The Graduate,” was named in the Top 10 of the AFI’s 100 Years, 100 Songs. Simon’s philanthropic work includes the co-founding of the Children’s Health Fund, which brings health care to low-income children and their families around the United States. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, which is committed to stopping the species extinction crisis through conservation.