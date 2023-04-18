Paul Simon, who has consistently crafted some of the most influential and enduring work in the history of music, has announced the release of his highly anticipated musical work, “Seven Psalms.” Intended to be listened to as one continuous piece, the 33-minute, seven-movement composition transcends the concept of the “album” and will be released in its entirety on vinyl, CD and across digital platforms on May 19.

Recorded entirely on acoustic instruments and predominantly performed by Paul, “Seven Psalms” showcases Simon’s craft at its finest and most captivating, simply with his voice and guitar.

