'Paul T. Goldman' blends fiction and reality in a way that's as odd as it is funny

Paul T. Goldman in the docu-reality-comedy series "Paul T. Goldman," playing on Peacock.

 Tyler Golden/Peacock

The term "hybrid" is thrown around too loosely in entertainment, but it genuinely applies to "Paul T. Goldman," a Peacock series from the director of the "Borat" sequel that combines fiction with sort-of reality, scripted with a behind-the-scenes "making of" docuseries. Quirky and odd, the show's main point feels like the fact we're all the heroes of our story, at least in our own highly subjective eyes.

It's honestly hard to know where to begin in describing the program, which, hilariously, makes note of the fact that after years of shooting and pitching the project, its first nibble was from Quibi. Of course, that "quick bites" streaming service quickly folded, allowing Peacock to step into the void. Critics also received five of the six episodes, and how the show ends, based on what precedes it, is a significant question mark.

Tags