Paul Walker honored by brother Cody who names newborn son after the ‘Fast & Furious’ star

Paul Walker is pictured here at the world premiere of "Fast & Furious 6" at Empire Leicester Square in May 2013 in London.

 Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — It’s been nearly 10 years since Paul Walker died tragically at the age of 40 in a car accident, but his brother Cody is keeping the late actor’s memory alive.

As seen in People, Cody Walker and his wife Felicia have named their newborn son Paul, in tribute to the fallen “Fast & Furious” star. Paul Barrett (“Bear”) Walker was born late last month.

