Paul Walker's daughter, model Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, is honoring her late father's legacy by making a cameo in the upcoming "Fast X" movie.

Thornton-Allan posted a preview of her appearance in the movie on her verified Instagram page on Thursday, and wrote about how much it meant to her to be part of "Fast X," the 10th installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise films that her father is known for.

CNN's Dan Heching contributed to this report

