...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized pockets of heavy rainfall this afternoon into
tonight falling on top of previous rainfall on Tuesday may
result in areas of flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Paula Patton responds to fried chicken controversy
"I just wanted to respond and say listen, I get it," she said in the video which was captioned "Peace, love and fried chicken." "It might look crazy. It is the way we do it. My mom taught me."
The "Mission Impossible" actress disputed that she didn't wash the chicken well enough, saying that perhaps it looked that way because of how the video was edited, but that she absolutely did since she was feeding it to her son and his schoolmates.
As for how she seasoned her chicken, Patton said she does have a new recipe and is open to suggestions but vowed to "always make my mom's chicken the way she did it."
"We put the seasonings in the oil and all that," she said. "It's just the way we do it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.